Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,976. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

