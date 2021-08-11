Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.17. 536,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

