Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 3,117 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

