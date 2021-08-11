Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of ETACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

