Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,597,159.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 224,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,101. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

