Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 297.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMIU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $489,000.

NASDAQ PLMIU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

