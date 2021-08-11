Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Facebook by 33.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.20. The stock had a trading volume of 479,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

