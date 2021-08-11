Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,729 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.86.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.