SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.14.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.