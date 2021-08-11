SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIL. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

SAIL stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

