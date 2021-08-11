Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SZG. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.15 ($35.47).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €32.98 ($38.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €33.34 ($39.22).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

