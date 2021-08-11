Sara Bay Financial Buys 147 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $283,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. 33,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $75.53.
