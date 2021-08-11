Sara Bay Financial Buys 147 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $283,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. 33,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.