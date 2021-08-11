Sara Bay Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sara Bay Financial cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Nordson were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.76. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,009. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $229.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

