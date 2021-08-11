Sara Bay Financial Purchases 335 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.