Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

