Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 426 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.