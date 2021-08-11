Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $412.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

