Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

