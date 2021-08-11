Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $76,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 183,357 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

