Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.