Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 30,304 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

