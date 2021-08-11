Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 440 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.