Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1,162.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Premier were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

PINC opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

