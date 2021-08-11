Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 86.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,578 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

