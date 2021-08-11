Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,967 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SYNNEX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,179 shares of company stock worth $2,946,704 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

