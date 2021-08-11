Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 224,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

