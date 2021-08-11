Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

UAL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,296. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.