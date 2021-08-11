Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 2,009 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,195.53. 8,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,485. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

