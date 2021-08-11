Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 20,833 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

