Scotiabank Lowers Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$52.25

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.73 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

