SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marc Sanford Schessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00.

WORX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. SCWorx Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SCWorx during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SCWorx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

