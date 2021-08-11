SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SE. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.42.

SEA stock opened at $296.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a one year low of $118.08 and a one year high of $311.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

