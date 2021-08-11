Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 7,250 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STX opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.