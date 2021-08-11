Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

FALN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,815. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

