Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

