Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 194,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

