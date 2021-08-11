Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. 376,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,473. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

