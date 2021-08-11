Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.