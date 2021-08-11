Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SIC stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

