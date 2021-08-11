Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,020,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. 572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,055. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.02. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

