Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.00. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 77,016 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40).

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

