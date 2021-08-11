Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SVC opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

