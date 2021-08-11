Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.27. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 5,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

