SES (SGBAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SES (OTCMKTS: SGBAF):

8/5/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

8/5/2021 – SES had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/27/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/21/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/20/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/14/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/3/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/2/2021 – SES had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF stock remained flat at $$8.16 during trading on Wednesday. Ses S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ses SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ses SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.