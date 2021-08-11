Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 348,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,436,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research firms have commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

