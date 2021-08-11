Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £137.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.71.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

