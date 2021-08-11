Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.
Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £137.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.71.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
