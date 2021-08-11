Shaw Communications Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$36.29 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.09. The stock has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

