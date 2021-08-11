Sheryl Ann Lisowski Sells 15,980 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after buying an additional 709,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

