Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.57

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 21875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.32.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

