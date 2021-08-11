ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Earnings Results

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 3,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,087. The firm has a market cap of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 412.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

